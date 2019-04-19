THE LATEST NEWS

Buns and Pansies at Red Wagon Plants

By Julie Rubaud

We have some exciting news for you all. Red Wagon Plant’s Greenhouse #3 is now home to a weekend coffee shop. Our friends Julianne and Didier Murat from Vadeboncouer are showing up on Saturdays and Sundays with pastries, and making coffee (from Tandem Coffee Roasters) and fresh juice for you to enjoy while you soak in the sun and the plants.

We are so excited; after years of dreaming of this, it is finally happening. The inspiration comes from the English tea houses I visited at public gardens and garden centers in England during recent trips. Nothing too complicated, just a simple way to enjoy a pause in your day, surrounded by thriving plants. Possible treats include hot cross buns, buckwheat cakes, parsnip cake, green juice and orange-ish juice.

Check instagram.com/juliannemurat or email vadeboncoeurconfiserie@gmail.com for coffee house hours (Red Wagon Plants is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Julianne is taking special orders too, so please let her know if you would like to place a bulk order to take home. You can email her at the above email address, or send her a message through Instagram.

In gardening news, it is time to finally get out there! Onions, leeks, cabbage, arugula, mâche, kale, scallions and more can go in the ground now. And you can sow seeds, too. Radishes, carrots, beets, spinach, arugula and peas are willing to germinate in the cool soils of April.

Our plants are starting to go to local stores, so keep an eye out for the displays at Healthy Living and both City Market locations.

